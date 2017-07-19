Supermarket chain agrees new ales deal with Peterborough brewery

A Peterborough brewery has just secured a new deal with a leading supermarket chain.

Oakham Ales, of Maxwell Road, has been asked to provide three of its award-winning beers for leading retailer Asda.

The deal means Asda will now stock Oakham Ales’ Citra (4.6%) and Scarlet Macaw (4.8%) brands in 32 stores.

In addition, its JHB beer, which is already available in 11 Asda stores, will now be sold from 49 outlets.

Nick Jones, Oakham’s off-trade and export manager, said: “Our customers are always at the heart of what we do, and increasing the Oakham Ales range at Asda will give them a great choice.

“Beers produced by independent breweries such as ours are becoming more popular and we work hard to ensure our beers are meeting increasingly high expectations.

He added: “We have had JHB listed with Asda for many years and had no hesitation in working with the company to introduce additional lines to the range.”

Asda buying manager Alan Jackson said: “I am really proud of our bottled ale range and bringing more beers on board from Oakham Ales will only enhance our range.”

