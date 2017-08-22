Superhero-dressed students take gift to children at Peterborough City Hospital

Students dressed as superheroes and Disney characters shared out gifts for children on Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Sixteen students raised £500 in just two days through a cake sale, tombola and an online fund raising page, before buying the costumes and presents for the children on the ward.

The students, all from Kings Lynn, travelled to Peterborough, to join the Amazon Play Team on the ward.

They were dressed as characters including Disney princesses Elsa and Ana, Alice in Wonderland, Dorothy, Teenage Mutant Turtles, Superman, Batman and Captain America.

The trip was part of the students’ work on the National Citizens Service, which requires them to look at how they can give back to their local community.

Erika Anskaityte of the National Citizens Service said: “It was so lovely to see the influence we had when visiting the children during their time in hospital.”

“It was very rewarding to see the children smile and reminded us of how good it feels to donate our time to help others.”

Zoe Wilkinson, the hospital’s play team specialist, said: “The students really have worked very hard on this project and have provided great entertainment for the children on the ward.

“We were very impressed with how much care and consideration had gone into making the costumes as authentic as possible.

“We would like to say thank you on behalf of the team here on Amazon Ward for their kind donations.”