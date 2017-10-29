Super sheds are heart of city’s gardens

From spectacular custom built designs to small wooden buildings filled with gardening gear - Peterborough residents are still not shedding the shed from their garden.

Peterborough was recently named the Shed Capital of the UK, with more outbuildings than anywhere else.

One of the top shed owners is 48-year-old Matt Lynn, from Lutton. Matt’s incredible boat based structure was even shortlisted for the Shed of the Year. His maritime-themed hut cost him thousands of pounds to build - and his pride and joy is now used for socialising with friends, rather than storing spades.

He said: “I bought everything on the internet - canons, bollards, a ship’s telegraph, model boats, a shelf made out of a water ski.

“There’s an oar along the wall which came with the boat.

“I did everything myself, every nook and cranny. I used to do industrial roofing and cladding so I found it quite easy. The boat went up at the end of April and I finished at the beginning of July.

“I spent a little bit on the fittings inside. I never knew what I was looking for until I found it.

“I’ve had a few boats. Everything to do with water I like.

“I use it for socialising. It’s nice to go out in the evenings, have a glass of wine or a little drop of rum. I have a rum cabinet.”

Matt said he thinks everyone should have a space to get away from it all - even if his wife and children thought he was ‘mad’ to build it.

Stephen Wainwright, emergency medical technician and Catriona Thompson, emergency consultant with their sheds at the rear of their property in Stanground. REQUEST - PLEASE DON'T PUBLISH THEIR ADDRESS EMN-171024-185213009

He said: “They said it would be tiny and I would not get in it. It’s only when the roof went on it they could see what it would look like. Now everybody thinks ‘wow’ when they see it. I did not really show anybody until it was finished. I just beavered away at nighttime after work. One day a weekend I would spend on it.

“Everybody who goes in there can’t stop looking round. I do enjoy it. I always sit down and look around. There’s always something to look at. I think everybody should have a little getaway from home. If you’re sitting at home there’s always a job to do.”

The research, from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk - show there 44 per cent of people own a shed in the city - compared to second place Norwich’s 33 per cent.

Steve Wainright and his partner Cat Thompson have also shown their shed is close to their heart - by painting an ECG line on the side. The couple, who live in Stanground, both work in the medical profession - Steve is an Ambulance Technician while Cat is a consultant at Peterborough City Hospital.

Steve said: “We have a shed each. I put the ECG trace on Cat’s - she thought it was perfect.

“It is just a bit personalised. We have used a garden fork as the handle. “We use the two sheds to store gardening and DIY equipment. “My shed is a bit obscured by a tree so we have not decorated that one.”