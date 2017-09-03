Sun shines for Hawaiian-themed garden party at Peterborough care home

A Hawaiian theme ran through a summer garden party at a care home in Peterborough.

Residents at Avery House Care Home, in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale, decided to reach for the exotic during a fun-filled afternoon.

Residents, staff, relatives, friends and members of the public enjoyed a packed programme of entertainment.

Guests of honour were the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox and the Mayoress of Peterborough Judy Fox.

Entertainment included performances from singer Rosa Mae, stalls, food and refreshments and a bouncy castle for the children. There was also a cocktail demonstration and tasting from the kitchen team, and lots of Hawaiian themed games such as limbo, coconut shy, hula dancing and a hula hoop spinning competition.