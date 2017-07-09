Summer fun at charity party

Tea, cakes, strawberries and cream and music will be on the menu at a popular garden party to raise money for victims of the Chernobyl disaster.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough, Councillors John and Judy Fox, will be among the guests at the annual Chernobyl Children’s Appeal garden party and the Palmerston Ukulele Band will be performing.

The garden party will be held from 2.30-4.30pm on Sunday, July 16 at the home of the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal organisers, John and Rosie Sandall (pictured) at 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, who are preparing for their 43rd trip to Ukraine in August. There will be lots of stalls, including bric-a-brac, jewellery and books, children’s face painting, tombola and a raffle. Admission is free.