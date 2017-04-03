Sugar boss confident of success for Peterborough firm after Brexit

The challenges facing Peterborough-based British Sugar made for stirring listening for about 100 representatives from food businesses.

Representatives of a variety of food firms heard Paul Kenward, managing director of British Sugar, which employs 200 people at its offices in Sugar Way, outline the company’s achivements from paying £200 million corporation tax last year to raising productivity, reducing costs and ensuring the company was fully focused on the customer.

Mr Kenward also told delegates at the Food Business Breakfast hosted by the legal firm Roythornes at Peterborough’s Allia Future Buisness Centre, of his confidence that British Sugar would still thrive after Brexit.

He said his main message to government would that if tarrifs are placed on UK sugar exports that tarrifs are also in place for imports.

British Sugar works with more than 3,000 farmers to turn eight million tonnes of sugar beet into 60 per cent of the UK’s demand for sugar as an ingredient.

Mark Dodds, marketing manager for Roythornes, said: “We were delighted with the turnout and it just shows how important the food sector is in the region.”