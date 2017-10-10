Subway customers in Peterborough can get free healthy heart checks

If you’re feeling a bit health conscious after devouring a footlong at Subway this lunchtime, then staff members from Heart Research UK are there to help.

The national charity is marking National Cholesterol Month by offering Subway customers in Westgate a free blood pressure check and tips on how to stay healthy.

Staff will be at the store from 12.30pm to 1.30pm today (Tuesday, October 10).

Customers will also be able to help Heart Research UK raise money via charity buckets and donation boxes in other stores across Peterborough.

Barbara Harpham, chief executive of Heart Research UK, said: “We’re very excited to work with the Subway brand again to help local people in Peterborough find out more about how to keep their hearts healthy.”