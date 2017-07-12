Stunning day in the sun at Bretton Festival

A stunning day’s entertainment was put on in Bretton Park last Saturday with a wide-range of shows and rides for the public to enjoy.

The annual Bretton Festival was put on by Bretton Parish Council with assistance from arts group Peterborough Presents, with approximately 45 stalls from charities, businesses and food outlets to explore throughout the day.

Bretton Carnival. Adrian Decosta, David Culvin and Paul Nolan members of the Talking Birds theatre group. EMN-170807-175135009

There was also a demonstration from birds of prey and a choice of rides for the children including laser tag, a climbing wall and an assault course.

Bernard Champness, clerk of the parish council, said: “All of the rides were 50p, and for the five hours that we were letting the children go on them we made £900.”

There were also fairground rides on offer, a dog show and performances from local schools as well as entertainment put on by Peterborough Presents.

Bernard added; “It was superb and the weather was absolutely brilliant. There must have been 2,000 to 3,000 people on the site at any one time.

Bretton Carnival. Crowd shot EMN-170807-175148009

“The Bretton people are given a bad reputation but they were fantastic. There was no trouble and everyone enjoyed themselves. It was a very good family outing.”

Bretton Carnival. Better Bretton Community members Andrew Simons, Debbie Holmes, Charlie Martin and Jonathan Buckle EMN-170807-175202009

Bretton Carnival. Zoe Parker, Jason Hird and Tiago Gambogi on teir Life Boat, the slowest ride on Earth EMN-170807-175213009