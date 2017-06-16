Stroke survivor to step out for charity walk in Ferry Meadows

A stroke survivor from Stilton is set to take part in the Stroke Association’s Step Out for Stroke event in Ferry Meadows on Saturday (June 17).

Father-of-two Carlos Rosa, (55), is taking part in the charity’s event after experiencing a life-changing stroke while on holiday in Portugal in 2014.

Following his stroke, Carlos spent more than two months in hospital abroad. He lost his ability to speak and was left with weakness down the right side of his body.

His wife Sue said: “The stroke was a huge shock for us all and really knocked Carlos’ confidence. Thankfully, Carlos found out about the Stroke Association, and attends their local support group where he meets other stroke survivors. Since then, his recovery has gone from strength to strength, and so has his confidence.”

George Burroughs, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Step out for Stroke is a fun walk that everyone can be part of, no matter what your age or fitness level. We’re hugely grateful to Carlos for joining this year’s event.”

