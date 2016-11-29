Striking new nativity scene unveiled at Peterborough Cathedral

A striking new nativity scene for Peterborough has been unveiled at the Cathedral.

The contemporary new sculpture, which shows the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph was designed and built by inmates at HMP Peterborough.

Mark Broadhead from Queensgate, and Mayor David Sanders at the unvieling of the nativity sculpture in the northern portico at Peterborough Cathedral which was crafted by a prisoner at HMP Peterborough EMN-161128-183240009

It replaces the old Nativity scene, which was located in the Queensgate shopping centre for many years. It had been decided to move the scene to the Cathedral, but the old display was not in good enough condition to move.

The new sculpture was unveiled by Mark Broadhead from Queensgate, Damian Evans HMP Peterborough director, Jonathan Baker, acting Dean and Mayor David Sanders

Canon Baker, said: “It has been a great privilege to work with HM Prison Peterborough on the creation of this new Nativity scene. Their willingness to capture the essence of the Christmas story and to tackle a challenging site have been outstanding. Thousands of people visit the Cathedral for services and events in the weeks leading up to Christmas and we hope that this sculpture may prompt them to see the story afresh. We are especially grateful to Queensgate, without whom this project would not have happened.”

The new Nativity will be located in the Cathedral’s North Portico this Christmas.

The old Nativity scene in Queensgate

The sculpture was funded by a donation from Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Mr Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate said; “We’re delighted to be supporting the Cathedral and HMP Peterborough in helping to bring a festive vision to fruition. I hope the sculpture helps to inspire people, young and old, to understand and remember the true meaning of Christmas.”

Wayne Peters, Head of Learning, Skills and Employment at HMP Peterborough said: “It has been a fantastic opportunity to build upon links with the community and the Cathedral. It is a project that the residents and staff have enjoyed being involved with. Hopefully we can work together on other projects to support the community in the future.”

