Strictly stars shine at Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral was transformed into a ball room as two Strictly winners shone for charity.

Olympic star Louis Smith and former Marine Medic and amputee Cassidy Little were the stars at Strictly Cathedral on Friday night.

Strictly Cathedral, with Louis Smith and Cassidy Little, Cathedral, Peterborough 22/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

The pair joined outgoing Mayor of Peterborough cllr David Sanders and other charity fundraisers on the dancefloor as money was raised for the Cathedral’s 900 campaign, and the Mayor’s charities - The Salcvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme, The Royal Air Force Association and Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Cllr Sanders said: “We were very lucky to secure the services of two Strictly winners. The event was my last charity event, and it was agreat way to sign off. It was an incredible venue to hold it in, and everyone really enjoyed it.

“The money raised has not been counted yet, but this year I have raised more than £40,000 for my charities, which is an amazing amount.”

Cassidy, who won The People’s Strictly in 2015, said: “I got to do a Q & A with Louis , who is a really great guy - a great abassador for the city.

“The Cathedral itself is incredble - one of the most gorgeous buildings in the country, so it was an incredible day.

“The great thing about ballroom dancing is no-one goes to find ouut who is the best - they go to have fun, and everyone was doing that. “

Stuart Orme, Director of Operations at Peterborough Cathedral said: “The evening had a great atmosphere, with everyone throwing themselves into the ‘Strictly’ spirit and trying their hand at the dances. The attendees had a great time, and it helped raise funds for some very worthwhile charities into the bargain.”

