Strictly dancers step out to raise £23,000 for Peterborough charity.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton dazzled fans at a charity fund raising spectacular in Peterborough.

The duo were the stars of the annual Strictly Razzle Dazzle black tie evening organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group (NSPCC PBSG).

From left, Chris Collier with Karen and Kevin Clifton and event organiser Carol Collier.

The event was a sell out and raised £23,000 for the NSPCC Young Peoples Centre in Peterborough.

And there was also a treat Strictly favourite Kevin, who despite being in the final of the show four times has never lifted the glitter ball trophy.

He was presented with his own special NSPCC PBSG trophy by chairman Chris Collier.

The event, sponsored by Buckles Solicitors LLP and The Larkfleet Group, included a three-course dinner and charity auction, where a pair of tickets to see the Cliftons in action at one of their shows alone raised over £3,000.

Audiences were also treated to a cameo performance of Matilda by young performers from the Tu Danse school who also recently performed at. Her Majesty’s Theatre in London.

Over the past 20 years, the support group has raised about £850,000 for the local NSPCC.

Organiser of Strictly Razzle Dazzle, Carol Collier said: “We had another fantastic evening and the dancing from Kevin and Karen was spectacular.

“This event sells out every year and all the guests are so generous with their support for a great cause.”

There is another chance to support the PBSG and the NSPCC with the family charity bike ride at Rutland Water on June 18.