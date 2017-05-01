Store’s petrol pump plans

New plans could see a petrol station built at a city centre supermarket by reducing the number of parking spaces.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council to create a new filling station at Asda in Rivergate.

How the proposed Asda filling station will look

The proposals would see four pump islands providing eight filling stations, but will see the size of Asda’s current car park reduced from 433 spaces to 390 spaces.

A spokesman for Asda said the new petrol station would be beneficial to motorists.

He said: “If approved, our planning application for a petrol station at our Peterborough Superstore will introduce a great Asda service to the store and help drive down the cost of motoring for local people.

“We look forward to working closely with officers as the application progresses.”

The site plan for the new filling station, which will sit opposite Majestic Wine

However, the plans have not been welcomed by sustainable transport charity Sustrans, who said the city centre needs to focus more on accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesman said: “We need to concentrate on creating happier, healthier and more liveable communities; and currently the severance created by Bourges Boulevard hampers this.

“Whilst a new petrol station may not seem like a big deal, it does set the tone for how that space in our city centre functions – ultimately, it’ll attract more motor vehicles to the city centre; many of which will be passing through – this is contrary to the city council’s city centre strategy, which states the importance of downgrading Bourges Boulevard and improving pedestrian and cyclists’ access to the Rivergate area.

“We need a city centre which is safe, and accessible; focused around people, not motor vehicles.”

To view and comment on the plans, visit https://planpa.peterborough.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=ON7NVAMLKRH00