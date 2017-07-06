Stolen electric trike re-united with owner after Peterborough Telegraph appeal

The owner of a rare electric trike which was stolen from his home was reunited with his pride and joy after an appeal on the Peterborough Telegraph’s website.

Roger Stimson’s trike was found by Ali Shan in Alderman’s Drive, Westwood, while he was delivering items to his uncle’s new home.

Saxon Road resident Mr Shan (29) who helped rescue a mum and son from a house fire in 2007, then contacted the police after seeing the online appeal for the trike’s return.

He said: “The owner came out and he offered me money as a reward, but I said I didn’t want any. But he gave me his card and offered to play violin for me and my daughter. I was delighted he was really happy.”

Mr Stimson, of Longthorpe Green, thanked Mr Shan for finding his electric trike saying there are only one or two makes in the UK.

He told him: “You didn’t have to pick up the trike and look after it for me. You could have accepted the reward I offered. You didn’t have to follow me home to make sure I got there okay, but this you did.

“My sincere thanks to you and your friends for going out of your way to help me.”

Mr Stimson said he imported the trike from China and had engineers in Bristol add the electrics. He added: “It is very stable, a joy to ride and can carry three people.”

Longthorpe Green was targeted three times by burglars last week, with Mr Stimson also having a Flymo Rollermo lawn mower and Intex Challenger K2 two-seater inflatable canoe stolen. And between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, a Makita power drill and bicycle were stolen from two other homes. Anyone with information should call 101.