Stolen car involved in Peterborough crash which left woman seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured in a four car collision involving a stolen vehicle in Peterborough.

The crash happened in Birchtree Avenue, Dogsthorpe at 9.21pm, on Friday (March 31). One of the cars involved was an Audi A1, which had been stolen an hour earlier.

The other cars involved were a Kia Rio, a Ford Focus and either a Vauxhall or Renault - police are unsure which. A woman in the Kia received serious but not life threatening injuries while the driver of the Focus was shaken.

Two men who left the scene were white and in early 20s. One was wearing blue T-shirt and jeans and the other a grey hooded top.

A police spokesman said no-one had been arrested, and appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.