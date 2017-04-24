Stay in shape at free Peterborough running sessions

A series of free morning and lunchtime running sessions will make a return to Peterborough’s city centre from May through to July.

The hour-long sessions give people the opportunity to put on their trainers and get active early in the morning or during a lunchtime break.

The runs will leave the Embankment Athletics Track, in Bishop’s Road, Peterborough, every Wednesday from May 3 to July 5.

The runs are part of the Healthy Peterborough campaign and everyone is welcome to attend and all abilities will be catered for.

Morning runs are from 7.30am to 8.30am and the lunchtime sessions from 12noon to 1pm. All sessions are overseen by a fully qualified England Athletics Endurance Coach.

Annette Joyce, Peterborough City Council’s service director for city services and communications, said: “These sessions were well received and attended last year so we were very keen to run them again in 2017.

“The hour long sessions are suitable for everyone, even if you’ve never thought about taking up running before. The hour can be based on the athletics track with the option to run out further into the city centre if you want to stretch your legs a little more.”

Running and exercise can be part of living a healthier lifestyle and residents can find out more advice on www.healthypeterborough.org.uk

There is no need to book in advance, just simply turn up with your trainers and running clothes.

Changing facilities and showers will be available at the athletics track and for further information you can email info@run4fun.co.uk

The big running event of the year in Peterborough is always the Perkins Great Eastern Run. This year’s event takes place on Sunday 8 October and entry for the half marathon and Anna’s Hope 5km fun run are now open at www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk