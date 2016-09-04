Stars to tee off for charity

Olympic ski-jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards will be hoping to jump up the leaderboard at a charity golf day in Peterborough.

Eddie and singer Tony Christie will be among the stars teeing off at the 12th annual Tony Hadley Golf Classic on Friday, 9 September, at Elton Furze Golf Club.

The sold-out event, hosted by former Spandau Ballet star Mr Hadley, will also include a black tie gala dinner that evening at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel.

The event is organised by the Peterborough Committee for Action Medical Research and sponsored by Quai Administration Services.

Other stars attending this year include former champion rower Sarah Winckless, EastEnders stars Ricky Groves and Tony Discipline, Jimmy Constable from boy band 911, actress Jenny Hanley and Shaun Wallace, aka The Chase’s Dark Destroyer.

Action Medical Research is currently funding research into meningitis, Down syndrome, epilepsy and premature birth.

The charity will also be hosting a Las Vegas cabaret night at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel on 28 April, 2017.

For more information visit action.org.uk/tony-hadley-golf-classic