Stars soar on charity golf day

Golf balls soared like eagles as stars came out to raise thousands of pounds for charity at an annual tournament.

Singing superstar Tony Hadley helped to raise £28,000 for children’s charity Action Medical Research at a jungle-themed golf event in Peterborough.

Olympic ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards and singer Tony Christie were among the stars who teed off with the Spandau Ballet frontman at Elton Furze Golf Club last month.

The 12th annual Tony Hadley Golf Classic, which is organised by the Peterborough Committee for Action Medical Research, celebrated the Rio Olympic Games as well as Tony’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Tony said: “I’m probably the worst golfer you could ever imagine but I do it because it’s a great day out and it’s all about Action Medical Research.

“We get together, myself and various celebrity friends of mine and people who support the charity, and have a fantastic time on the course.

“Funds are hard to come by for medical research so we do these events and auction off all sorts of fantastic prizes in order to raise as much money for the scientists who do the research as we possibly can.”

Also joining Tony Hadley to raise funds for Action Medical Research were EastEnders stars Ricky Groves, Dean Gaffney and Tony Discipline; Joseph Valente, winner of The Apprentice in 2015; former world champion rower Sarah Winckless; Jimmy Constable from boy band 911; actress Jenny Hanley; and Shaun Wallace, aka The Chase’s Dark Destroyer.

Organiser Angela Hyde added: “It was a fantastic day both on the course and at the gala dinner – our sponsors Quai Administration Services devised an amazing golf competition around the Jungle Olympics which added to the fun.”

Action Medical Research is currently funding research into meningitis, Down syndrome, epilepsy and premature birth, as well as some rare and distressing conditions that severely affect children.

The Peterborough Committee for Action Medical Research will also be hosting a Las Vegas cabaret night at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel on 28 April 2017 with comedian Bobby Davro as well as singer Mark Adams and magician Paul Martin.

For more details please visit amr-peterborough.co.uk/las-vegas-cabaret-night or call 01733 244273.