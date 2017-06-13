Star Wars actor Warwick Davies announced as St Barnabas Hospice patron

Film star and local Peterborough area resident Warwick Davies has been announced as Lincolnshire’s St Barnabas Hospice’s new patron.

The TV and film actor, famous for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, made his first official appearance on behalf of the charity at their anniversary celebration at Lincoln Cathedral on Sunday, June 11.

Warwick said: “I am humbled to have been asked to be the patron for St Barnabas Hospice, a charity that can make such a difference to the comfort of an individual and their family at such a difficult time. The environment and support they provide is second to none and a much needed part of the care system in this country.”

Warwick has been a firm supporter of the Hospice for a number of years after holding stand-up fundraising events and officially opening the charity’s pioneering Hospice in the Hospital in Grantham.

Veronica McBain, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to have Warwick’s support as our new St Barnabas Hospice patron. He has already demonstrated his commitment and understanding of our work and we are all really looking forward to working with him in the coming months.”