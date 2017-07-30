Star nets freedom award

A Paralympic star from Peterborough has picked up his Freedom of the City award after staring in last year’s Rio games.

Basketball star Lee Manning was part of the Great Britain squad who picked up the bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympics. He was part of a trio from Peterborough who picked up medals at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics who were given the top honour - but while gymnast Louis Smith and rower James Fox were able to collect the award at a ceremony in March this year, Lee was unable to attend the event.

On Wednesday a ceremony was held at Peterborough Town Hall where he was given the award in front of his friends and family by Mayor cllr John Fox and cllr Peter Hiller, chair of the council’s honours selection panel.