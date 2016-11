Clothing retailer Jack Wills has today opened its new store in Stamford and it is already proving popular with customers.

The Grade II-listed shop unit, at 56 High Street, was previously occupied by outdoor retailer Trespass.

Jack Wills was launched in 1999 in Salcombe, Devon, and since then more than 300 stores have opened across the United Kingdom and internationally.

The company sells menswear, women’s clothing, accessories and homewares.