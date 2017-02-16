Stamford bride wins £25,000 Peterborough wedding prize on Valentine’s Day

Bride-to-be Jenny Collier received the perfect Valentine’s Day gift this week as she found out she’d won a £25,000 wedding.

On Valentine’s Day, number one wedding website UKbride called one of their 650,000 members to announce Jenny and fiancé Alex, who live in Stamford, had won their entire wedding.

Jenny Collier, 34, was the lucky winner and will marry Alex Marshall, a recruitment manager, in May 2018. The couple have two children, Felicity who is three, and Oliver who is 14.

Jenny was poorly on the day UKbride called, and said she wasn’t expecting the call at all. “I’m still in complete shock!” said Jenny after the call. “I cannot thank you enough. We’ve been saving up, and we don’t have a very big budget, so this has really lifted an enormous weight off our shoulders. I cannot believe it was me!”

Jenny has won her honeymoon courtesy of Kuoni, her wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses from Berketex Bride, photography, videography from Dream a Theme, wedding cake from Sophisticake, wedding flowers from L’Homme de Fleurs and suit hire from Formally Yours.

She has also won a spa break from spabreaks.com, entertainment from One Fun Band, catering from Soho Pizza, Photobooth courtesy of Cheesy Smiles, confetti from Shropshire Petals and even sparklers from sparklers.co.uk.

“At the minute we have our venue arranged which is in Peterborough but nothing else is booked. I do have cake tasting sessions and visits to bridal shops booked though. Looks like I won’t be needing those anymore! The site is so helpful, and to offer such an incredible prize is wonderful! We have told all family and friends and most didn’t believe me until they saw the video. Both our Mums were in tears. It’s made our year!”

UKbride runs its £25,000 wedding competition every year and the winner is announced on Valentine’s Day. The 2018 competition is now open so become a member today and who knows? It could be you winning your dream wedding!