Stamford bar supervisor blags £45,000 ringside seat for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight

A Stamford bar supervisor blagged a £45,000 ringside seat for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight in Las Vegas.

Oliver Regis mingled with celebrities including Mike Tyson, LeBron James and Demi Levato at the T-Mobile Arena before discovering that he was in P Diddy’s seat.

Oliver with Gerard Butler

However, the 32-year-old who lives in Stamford and works at The Kings Head in the town found another seat nearby which was near Vinnie Jones and two rows behind Leonardo Di Caprio.

Oliver, who is a big McGregor fan and had purchased a £2,500 ticket for the fight, managed to sneak into ringside by pretending to be part of Mayweather’s security team before grabbing a seat in the third row.

He said: “Mike Tyson arrived behind me. I was getting texts from people who said we can see you on TV.

“LeBron James was next in and him and his wife were next to me with the media taking pictures.

Oliver with Jennifer Lopez

“I asked Tyson for a selfie. I was quite intimidated because he’s still such a scary dude. He shook his head to say yes but did not speak.

“P Diddy entered the building and he walking in my row - I was in his seat.”

Oliver then left the seat but still managed to take pictures with Jamie Foxx, Chris Hemshaw, Vinnie Jones and Gerard Butler before grabbing a seat near Vinnie in row nine where his friend who he had come to the fight with managed to join him.

He said: “I watched the whole fight from ringside. The guys behind me are rich guys. I said ‘how much did you pay for your ticket?’ They said £45,000’.

Oliver with Chris Hemshaw

“I paid £2,500 to get in the building and my seat was right at the top of the arena.

“I wore a suit to look smart. I’ve been planning this since day one when tickets went on sale.

“It was awesome and the view was great.”

And despite McGregor losing the fight there was still plenty for Oliver to enjoy.

Oliver with Jamie Foxx

He said: “It lived up to the hype more than people were expecting. People thought Conor McGregor had no chance but he won the first three rounds.”

Oliver said returning home was a “bit of a comedown,” but his Facebook page is full of activity with people linking him to articles and videos he has appeared in, and he has been featured in TV and radio shows in America and Australia.

And having previously pulled off a similar stunt at a UFC contest, Oliver is planning to do the same should McGregor and Nate Diaz fight each other again in the format.

He added: “I will try it and I will succeed.”

Oliver with Amir Khan

Oliver with Demi Lovato

Oliver with P Diddy