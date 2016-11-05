Staff see life as an athlete as Posh trainers come to visit

A group of workers got the chance to live like a footballer for a day as part of a ‘train like an athlete’ session.

The employees at the BGL Group took part in the session recently, as Peterborough United’s Head of Sports Science Ben Mackenzie replicated a typical day in the life of a footballer for workers at one of the city’s biggest organisations at its on-site gym facilities.

Ben was joined for the gym-based session by defender Andrew Hughes and winger Gwion Edwards, who gave plenty of support to the volunteers who put themselves forward to be subjected to a tough afternoon workout.

Justin Bentley, one of the workers who took part said: “We have a wide range of sessions put on by our very own Fitness Coaches each week, but it was a real treat to have Peterborough United come down and run this special ‘train like an athlete’ session with us. For me, it was a bit of a dream come true.”