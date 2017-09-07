Staff from a Peterborough firm paddle to raise money for charities

Insurance giant the BGL Group has raised £39,000 for charity with its own Dragon Boat race.

Staff from the firm based in Orton Southgate formed 26 teams to take part in the event held at Peterborough Rowing Lakes.

Dragan Races

The money raised will be shared between 20 charities.

A number of local and national charities will benefit from the fund raising including Mind UK, Anna’s Hope, Free Kicks Foundation, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Thorpe Hall Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

More than 2,000 family members and friends of BGL’s employees supported the teams.

The winners, with the fastest time of 63.30 minutes, were Beagle Fleet.

bgl

There were plenty of wonderful costumes on show on the day, but the best dressed team was BGL’s French colleagues from LesFurets.com