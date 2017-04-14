Staff delight at anniversary for ‘funny’ Dorreen

A woman who is deafblind was toasted by colleagues as she celebrated 25 years in her job.

Dorreen Heath, of Rainbow Court, Paston, has reached a quarter of a century in the finance centre at Deafblind UK, which has its head office in Cygnet Road, Hampton.

Dorreen helps with the mailing, puts birthday cards and Christmas cards in envelopes, shreds paper and counts money.

She said: “I hope to stay until I am 100! The staff are very friendly and talk to me, just to say ‘good morning’ or ‘how are you?’

“It’s hard to believe it’s 25 years. The time has gone so quick – I don’t feel that old.”

Dorreen was born deaf, and when she got to five she started to lose her sight at night.

And by the time she turned 44 her vision had completely gone.

Dorreen communicates with people using both British Sign Language and Deafblind manual, where each letter is spelt out on the hand, enabling communication by touch alone.

She uses a guide when she is out and about.

Andy Barnes, head of finance at Deafblind UK, said: “Dorreen is our longest serving member of staff, having joined Deafblind UK on April 7, 1992.

“We are particularly proud that a deafblind person has achieved such long service, not only as an invaluable member of the office team, but also in helping with our communications with the deafblind community.

“We all enjoy working with Dorreen. She is hard working, generous and thoughtful, and she has a keen sense of humour.

“She takes every opportunity to join in and make her presence felt in the most positive of ways.

“We look forward to more of the same.”