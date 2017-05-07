Staff celebrate Peterborough company’s 25th anniversary

Peterborough-based Coca-Cola European Partners hosted a celebration to thank staff who have contributed to the site’s success over the past 25 years.

Special guest at the celebration at the company’s offices in Morley Way, Woodston, was North West Cambridgeshire Conservative parliamentary candidate Shailesh Vara accompanied by An Vermeulen, vice-president field sales.

The site has grown from 45 people to 150 employees, with more than 100,000 customers, supporting shops, restaurants and pubs nationally.

Ms Vermeulen said: “We’re very proud of our history at the hub, supporting some of the world’s largest brands and it was great to see so many of our colleagues celebrating this landmark occasion.”

Mr Vara said: “It was a great pleasure to meet both current and former staff and to see first-hand how the hub operates.”