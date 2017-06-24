Staff at Peterborough firm help to restock Foodbank

Staff at a Peterborough company have moved to stock up a city food bank.

Employees at XL Displays, in Manasty Road, in Orton Southgate, have been busy collecting donations for Peterborough’s Food Bank.

Everyone who works for the company donated items including tinned food, longlife milk, dried foods, toiletries and even nappies.

After the collection, representatives from the exhibition stand company delivered 401 items of food and toiletries to the charity weighing a total of 163.5kgs.

Joanne Bass, director of XL Displays, said: “We have always done a collection for the Food Bank at Christmas time but decided this year to do one in the middle of the year when the bank’s supplies are lower.

She added: “The Food Bank is an invaluable service to so many and I am really pleased we have been able to give so many items to help people in need.”