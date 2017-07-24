Staff at Peterborough company complete oversees charity project

Have your say

Volunteers from a Peterborough company have helped put the finishing touches to a much-needed school overseas.

The team from insurance giant the BGL Group have been involved in work to complete a science block in a village in Zambia.

The volunteers, including Anne-Marie Coe, Josh Daniels, Katarina Djuric, Sophie Hawley and Hannah McIntosh, oversaw the building of the block at Linda Community School, outside Lusaka, which features two laboratories.

The cost of construction has been fully funded by BGL and its employees, working in partnership with charity Build It International.

The group, which numbered 15, had to raise £2,000 plus towards the project. During the recent week-long trip, they planted trees, painted and taught local children and visited BGL’s previous projects in Kapiri and Kabaka.

Andrew Jowett, chief executive of Build It International, said: “This success is only possible thanks to the generous support of BGL and their employees.”