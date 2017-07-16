Staff at Peterborough Amazon deliver an excellent day of summer fun

Families and friends of staff at Amazon in Peterborough celebrated summer’s arrival with a family fun day and barbecue.

The party featured live music, a helter skelter, twister, bouncy castles and a mini farm, and spirits were high as everyone enjoyed the day out.

Peterborough Senior Amazonians Adam Banks, Martin Cox with Steve Darner and family. � Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737 36961

Everyone got involved in the fun with members of the day and night shift teams from the four areas of the fulfilment centre – receiving of products, stowing, picking and packing - through to engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Lee Shepherd, general manager at Amazon’s site at Kingston Park, Fletton, joined in the festivities held at the Peterborough Rugby Club.

He said: “We’ve had a great day and it was fantastic to see so many of the team and their families enjoying themselves.

“It was an opportunity to thank everyone for playing a key role in delivering for customers every day. We welcomed the summer with an excellent party, wonderful food and entertainment. Thank you to our organising committee, the Amazon team and their families.”