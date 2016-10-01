Sports team scores a winner with Amazon

Players and coaches from a Stanground-based sports team, Park Farm Pumas FC, received a winning bonus when the team from Amazon in Peterborough made a £1,000 donation to the sports association that manage its pitches.

Cardea Community Sports Association (CCSA) will use the donation to purchase sports and medical equipment to assist with the running of the Stanground facility that caters for local club and partner, Park Farm Pumas FC, to play their home games.

The donation was delivered to the club by members of Amazon’s Peterborough charity committee.

Ciaran McAuley, chairman of the CCSA said: “We’re over the moon to get this support from Amazon Peterborough.”