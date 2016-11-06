Spooky fun at Halloween party

Children had a spook-tacular time at a charity Halloween party in the city.

The party was held at the Hampton Vale Community Centre, and was organised by Emma Hampson. Emma said: “It went really well. We had so many people helping put the event on, with donations and raffle prizes. I was overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“We had 80 children come along, and there was a disco, fancy dress competition, bouncy castle and some games.

“We raised about £250 for Anna’s Hope, which we are really pleased with. I want to thank Hampton councillor Marco Cereste for organising the room. We are now planning an event on January 27 at the Fleet, again with the help of Marco, which we hope will raise even more money for Anna’s Hope.”