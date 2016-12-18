Spice Queen’s sizzling book

Peterborough’s ‘Spice Queen’ Parveen Ashraf had a Bollywood style launch for her book of authentic Indian recipes.

Parveen (51) of Werrington village, was joined by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr David Sanders for the launch night at the Orton Hall Hotel.

And her new book includes spice bags which compliment her recipes, many of which are vegetarian and vegan.

Parveen, who has taught cooking in the city, and who appears on TV shopping channel Hochanda, said: “I am so passionate about this book, it has taken many years to create but I know that it will help people find a love of Indian cooking.”

The book can be ordered from www.the-spicequeen.com. The first 25 people to contact Parveen on her website will receive a free spice bag make pan-fried tandoori chicken.