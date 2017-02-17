Spectacular night of music at Peterborough’s Last Night of the Proms

A spectacular night of music will be in store at the Mayor of Peterborough’s Last Night of the Proms at Peterborough Cathedral.

A rousing collection of music will be performed by The Band of the Royal Anglian Regiment at the event hosted by The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders on Saturday 11 March.

Councillor Sanders said: “The Last Night of the Proms concert is always such a highlight of the mayoral calendar. Peterborough Cathedral is the perfect venue for this performance led by The Band of the Royal Anglian Regiment and I know that many residents look forward to it each year.

“Proceeds from the evening’s entertainment will go towards the Mayor’s chosen charities so your ticket money will be helping some really worthwhile causes.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15. Tickets for under 16s cost £10.

The evening will raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities which are the Salvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme, Motor Neurone Disease (MND)and The Royal Air Force Association.

Tickets are available from Peterborough Visitor Information Centre on 01733 452336 or online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/mayorofpeterboroughcharityfund

