Special honour for stars

The city’s Special Olympics stars were honoured by the Mayor of Peterborough when they were invited to the Town Hall.

The Special Olympics took place in Sheffield last month, with a number of athletes from Peterborough taking part in a variety of sports. They met the Mayor, Cllr John Fox on Monday.

Rhythmic gymnast Jennifer Goodwin, swimmers Benjamin Beeby, Matthew Beeby, Robert Bates, Ryan Clark and William Roberts, and athlete Charlotte Cox were joined by Karim Chan, who became World Junior Para T20 Long Jump champion this summer, in the Mayor’s Parlour.

All the swimmers won at least one medal, with a total of 5 gold 2 silver and 1 bronze medal being picked up in the pool. Charlotte won gold in the 4x100m relay. Jennifer picked up two silver medals and one bronze.