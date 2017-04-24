Special day for boy with leukemia who is given Peterborough United chairman’s seat in Directors’ Box

A five-year-old boy battling leukemia made such a great impression on Peterborough United that the club invited him to sit in the chairman’s seat for the final home game of the season.

Caleb Hyland proved a good luck charm sitting in Darragh MacAnthony’s seat in the Directors’ Box alongside his family as Posh ran out 4-2 winners against Bristol Rovers.

The family with Posh manager Grant McCann

Caleb, who recently had a bout of chemotherapy, was chosen as a special guest for Saturday’s match after making a big impression on everybody who met him during a visit to the Peterborough United Club Shop with his family at a recent takeover,

During the visit, Caleb obtained the signatures of Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams and Marcus Maddison then proceeded to have a kickabout with Marcus in the store.

After hearing how much of an impression the visit to the shop made on the youngster, Darragh set the wheels in motion to create a memorable day at the ABAX Stadium which included spending time in the dressing room meeting the squad.

He was also introduced to mascots Mick the Skip and Peter Burrow and he met Director of Football Barry Fry and Chief Executive Bob Symns.

Caleb meeting some of the players

Darragh said: “When I heard about the impact that the visit to the shop made on Caleb, I got in touch on Facebook with the family to invite them to our game and sit in the Directors’ Box.

“I was in the States at the time, so was unable to meet him on the day, but I understand he had a great day and that shows the power of the football club. I wish Caleb well with his recovery.”

Two goals from Leo Da Silva Lopes and strikes from Maddison and Craig Mackail-Smith won the game for Posh. And at the time that a sleepy Caleb left the ground Posh were 4-0 to the good.

His family have contacted the club to say thank you for the wonderful day, saying: “It made a little boy very happy.”