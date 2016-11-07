Spalding teenage killers to be sentenced this week

Two teenagers who murdered a Spalding mother and daughter as they slept will be sentenced for murder at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the murders of school dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards (49) and her daughter Katie (13) in April this year.

Liz Edwards

A 15-year-old girl was found guilty of the double murder after a five-day trial. She had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming that mental illness had diminished her responsibility.

The victims had been stabbed through the throat and smothered.

The teenagers – thought to be Britain’s youngest ever couple to be convicted of murder – went on to share a bath, have sex and watched four vampire-themed Twilight films after the murders in Dawson Avenue, Spalding.

They will be sentenced by Justice Haddon-Cave.

•The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.