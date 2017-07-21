Spalding runner to take on hospice’s first ever Bubble Rush in dad’s memory

A Spalding woman is hoping to raise charity cash when she runs the St Barnabas Hospice Bubble Rush with her five-year-old son in memory of her father.

Claire-Emma Overton, 37, and her son Daniel are running alongside her friends and work colleagues in memory of her dad, who was cared for in his final days by the Lincolnshire hospice.

Derek Hayward with his grandson

Derek Hayward, 65, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in February 2017 and just eleven short weeks later, he died at home.

Claire-Emma said: “Dad tried his hardest to fight it but it was just too late, cancer had taken over his body and he passed away with Mum and I by his side. It had been his wish to remain at home, as this is where he loved to be, and with the help of St Barnabas, we were able to make this happen.

“St Barnabas helped care for Dad in the day, they would wash him, change his dressing, make sure he was as comfy as you can be when you’re coming to the end of your life. The care and support offered by St Barnabas was simply amazing. It wasn’t just caring for Dad but it was the support Mum received too.”

The Bubble Rush is a new addition to the hospice events calendar and features a 5K route around the parklands of Stoke Rochford Hall near Grantham. High-powered foam cannons will blow out 30 cubic metres of bright foamy bubbles to cover participants from head to toe.

Claire-Emma said: “Taking part in the Bubble Rush is my way of being able to give something back, to ensure that other families receive the same help and kindness that we did.

“I’m really looking forward to the event and I know that my Dad would be really proud of me for helping such a worthwhile charity that needs the support of the community. I know he wouldn’t have thought twice about sponsoring me.”

Registration for the Bubble Rush, which takes place on Saturday September 30, is £25 for adults, £15 for children (five – 15) and £65 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). Children under five can take part for free.

Adult participants are asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £20.17 and children are asked to raise as much as they can.

Participants can register online at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/bubblerush2017