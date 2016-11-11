SPALDING MURDERS: Detective speaks of shock and disbelief

The detective in charge of the case that saw two Spalding teenagers sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder yesterday (Thursday) has talked of the shock and disbelief around the killings.

Investigating Officer DCI Martin Holvey made the following comment:”This has been a rare and unprecedented case and everybody who has listened to the details as they have emerged throughout the trial will, I am sure, have felt the same sense of shock and disbelief.

“The planning that went into the brutal murders of Elizabeth and Katie as they slept in their beds was cold, ruthless and chilling, as was the lack of remorse shown by the two juveniles afterwards.

“This matter-of-factness is all the more shocking given the fact that they were both only 14 years of age at the time.

“I hope after today’s sentence, everyone affected by this terrible crime can begin to rebuild their lives and the community of Spalding can move forward.”