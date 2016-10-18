SPALDING MURDERS: 15-year-old killers will be sentenced next month

The two 15-year-olds who killed a 39-year-old dinner lady and her 13-year-old daughter while they slept at their home in Spalding will learn their fate next month.

This morning a jury at Nottingham Crown Court found a girl defendant unanimously guilty of murdering Liz Edwards and her daughter Katie, after a five day trial in which she admitted the killings but pleaded diminished responsibility.

Her accomplice had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

The couple, who were boyfriend and girlfriend at the time of the killings, will be sentenced by Justice Haddon-Cave on Thursday, November 10.

After today’s verdict, Justice Haddon-Cave commended local police and also praised the investigation team, saying that the case had been prepared with ‘excellent skill and clarity”.