SPALDING MURDER TRIAL UPDATE: Judge praises police after girl (15) found guilty

A 15-year-old Spalding girl has been found guilty of murdering a mother and daughter who were stabbed through the throat and smothered as they slept.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, had claimed that mental illness diminished her responsibility for the killings of dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards and 13-year-old Katie Edwards.

Murdered: Katie Edwards

A five-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court was told that the schoolgirl and her boyfriend planned the killings and carried them out “to the letter” when they were both aged 14.

The teenagers - thought to be Britain’s youngest ever couple to be convicted of murder - went on to share a bath, have sex, and watch four vampire-themed Twilight films after the murders in Spalding,last April.

Justice Haddon-Cave told the jury it was an exceptional case. He said: “This has been a difficult and important case. I know you applied yourself to this task with great care.”

He adjourned sentence for a youth offending report to be prepared on the girl and expressed his admiration and gratitude for police based in Spalding and Grantham.

He added: “It has been investigated and prepared with excellent skill and clarity.”

The judge also expressed his gratitude for the “quiet dignity” shown by those in the public gallery.

The girl was remanded in to secure accommodation and will be sentenced alongside the boy, who admitted the two murders, on a date to be fixed.

Naming restrictions of the two defendants are still in place.

