SPALDING MURDER TRIAL: Poignant moment in court on what would have been Katie’s 14th birthday

The teenage girl on trial for two murders was today (Monday) described as the driver behind the killings.

Peter Joyce QC , in his closing speech to the jury at Nottingham Crown Court, said the murders of school dinner lady Liz Edwards (49) and her daughter Katie (13) were cold and calculated but would never have happened if the 14-year-old had not encouraged a 14-year-old boy to carry out the killings.

Mr Joyce said the “sheer brutality and utter contempt” the girl had “oozes from every pore” during police interviews when she made a detailed and graphic description of the killings.

“You know from the first pages of her first interview with police just how determined these two children were to take two lives.

“You know how callous they were. You know how cold they were. You know how determined they were.

“She is a bright kid. She is not a fool. She knew exactly what she was doing.

“The truth is that so far as these two killings are concerned this girl and boy planned and carried out cold, calculated and callous killings. Afterwards there has not been a hint of remorse. She is as guilty of murder as he is.”

At the start of proceedings today the trial judge Mr Justice Haddon-Cave asked everyone in court to reflect on the fact that today would have been Katie’s 14th birthday.

The judge said: “I ask everyone to note and reflect on the fact that today would have Katie Edwards’ 14th birthday.”

The girl on trial denies two charges of murder but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The boy has admitted two charges of murder between April 12 and 15. Both were 14 at the time and are now 15.

Andrew Stubbs QC, representing the girl, said she had not attempted to evade responsibility for the killings. He urged the jury to look at psychiatric evidence which showed she was suffering from an adjustment disorder at the time.

He said: “The question is not whether she is responsible for the killings but the extent she is responsible.”

The judge is due to commence his summing up later today.

• The trial continues.

