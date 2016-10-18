SPALDING MURDER TRIAL: Jury continues its deliberations

The jury in the trial of a teenage girl facing two charges of murder retired again this morning (Tuesday) to continue their deliberations at Nottingham Crown Court.

The girl, who was 14 at the time, is alleged to have been involved with a 14-year-old boy in the killings of school dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards (49) and her daughter Katie (13).

Liz Edwards

The prosecution say the girl planned the two killings with the boy and was in control of what happened.

They had planned to kill one victim each but the girl changed her mind at the last minute and the boy carried out both killings.

Peter Joyce QC has told the jury that the girl is just as guilty of murder as the boy.

The girl did not give evidence. Her defence team say she was suffering from an adjustment disorder which substantially impaired her judgement.

She admits two charges of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denies two charges of murder.

The boy has admitted two charges of murder between April 12 and 15.

Both were 14 at the time and are now 15.

The hearing continues.

Jury retires for the evening

