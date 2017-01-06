Spalding man accused of having thousands of indecent images of children

A 44-year-old Spalding man has been sent for crown court trial accused of making indecent photographs of children.

Roy William Hayes, of Gaunt Close, will face trial on February 1 and face six charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme image of a person performing a sex act on a dog.

He is accused of having 128 category A indecent still photographs of children, 428 category A indecent moving photographs of children, 128 category B indecent still photographs of children, 245 category B indecent moving photographs of children, 2,169 category C indecent still photographs of children, 1,448 category C indecent moving photographs of children and an extreme pornographic image of a person performing oral sex on a dog.

The crimes are all said to have been committed at his home, between October 28, 2009 and March 16, 2016.

He was granted bail on the condition he has no unsupervised access to any child under 16, apart from in the course of every day life