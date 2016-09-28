Spalding fly tipper ordered to pay £1,000

A fly-tipper who dumped a sofa and a chair by the side of a road has been handed a heavy fine.

Adrian Fox, of St, John’s Road, Spalding, dumped the items in Welland High Bank near Crowland on June 27.

However, a letter had been left inside the sofa which resulted in officers from South Holland District Council tracing the items back to him.

Fox appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court this week and pleaded guilty to fly-tipping.

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,000.29, which included a fine and clean-up costs, as well as legal and investigation costs.

Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio polder for waste management, said: “This case highlights that anyone who commits fly-tipping is leaving themselves liable to a heavy financial penalty.

“We are pleased with the verdict and hope that this case acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking of fly-tipping in the district.”