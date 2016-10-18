SPALDING DOUBLE MURDER: Top cop talks of lives in ruins after ‘horrendous crime’

One of the region’s top police officers has issued a statement after a 15-year-old girl was today found guilty of murdering a Spalding dinner lady and her 13-year-old daughter.

Her former boyfriend had already pleaded guilty to the horrific murders in Spalding this April.

DCI Martin Holvey, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Major Crime), said: “Between April 13 and April 15 this year, a tragic event happened in Spalding, whereby a mother, Elizabeth Edwards, and her young 13-year-old daughter, Katie, were brutally stabbed in their own home as they slept.

“This tragedy was distressing for all the families involved, for Katie’s school friends, for Elizabeth’s colleagues, friends and children at the school where she worked, as well as having a shocking impact on the wider community of Spalding.

“Today the court has found a 15-year-old girl guilty of both murders. A teenage boy has also pleaded guilty to the same offences.

“What makes this case even more shocking is that these two were aged just 14 when they planned and committed these callous, senseless, and unprovoked attacks on Elizabeth and Katie.

“This case has left a number of lives in ruins, not only Elizabeth and Katie’s families but also the two juveniles who committed this horrendous crime.

“This has been a difficult and unprecedented case for all involved. I would like to thank the prosecution team, partner agencies, and the local people of Spalding for their assistance and support shown to my investigation team and all those affected.

“The families have asked me also to pass on their thanks for the support from the community and ask that they are given space and time to reflect on today’s outcome.”