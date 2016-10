Police have released a picture of the knife used to murder Spalding dinner lady Liz Edwards (39) and her 13-year-old daughter Katie.

The pair were savagely killed as they slept in their beds in Dawson Avenue, Spalding, on April 13.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to two counts of murder last Monday, October 10 and a 15-year-old girl was found unanimously guilty by a jury today (Tuesday), following a five-day trial.