Slimming success at prestigious awards

Slimmers who attend Hampton Vale’s Slimming World group are busy celebrating after achieving another gold award for the fifth year in a row.

Scott Smith, who runs the local group attended the Slimming World awards in June and received a special award for his ‘exceptional service’ to his members.

Out of more than 5,000 consultants company wide, only 75 have achieved such an accolade.

Scott said: “It’s all about changing peoples lives and improving their health. If we can change peoples lives for the better and help them to live a better life then I would love to shout about it from the roof tops.”

To join the Hampton Vale group, which runs every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am, give Scott a call on 07734364138.