Singing for Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall hospice

Following its phenomenal success last year, the charity project Sing For Life is back for 2017, looking for 40 local women to perform in a concert supporting Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Now in its fifth season, Sing for Life has introduced hundreds of local women to the joys of singing while raising thousands of pounds for charity, both for Cancer Research UK and for Thorpe Hall, with more than £5,000 raised for the hospice last year alone.

“The project is not about finding the next Adele; it’s about helping ordinary women find their voice” says Will Prideaux, Sing for Life’s director. “So many people lack confidence or genuinely believe they can’t sing, but deep down just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number, and – we promise –our very experienced music team will have you singing in no time!”

There are as many reasons for getting involved in Sing for Life as there are women who have taken part over the years. Many talk about doing something “just for me” and it’s certainly true that singing is therapeutic, with a host of well-documented physical and emotional benefits. There’s a fantastic social scene too, and the opportunity to meet people you wouldn’t ordinarily meet, and to discover music you wouldn’t normally experience.

Plus of course there’s the charitable aspect of the project, and the opportunity to give something back to the community.

Sing for Life launches with introduction sessions at the Key Theatre on Wednesday, July 12 (7-9pm), July 14 (6-9pm), July 15 (10.30am-12.30pm).

Absolutely no previous singing experience is necessary.For further information call 01733 425194 or email info@peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk