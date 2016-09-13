Sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s UK at Burghley House

Walkers in the area are being invited to put their best foot forward to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK.

The Walk for Parkinson’s – Burghley House, will take place on Sunday, October 2.

With three and 10 mile routes to choose from in the beautiful grounds of Burghley House, the event is an ideal opportunity to take a stroll and enjoy a great day out with friends and family.

Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark is the Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK in 2016 and is encouraging as many people as possible to sign up.

Dave, who has been living with Parkinson’s since 2011, said: “ “Walking gets the heart pounding and also helps me with flexibility and balance. And being out of doors in green spaces with nature all around you is so good for your mental well-being and the soul.

“That’s why I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to join Walk for Parkinson’s – Burghley House, even to only walk a mile. Together we can raise much needed funds to get one step closer to a cure.”

The walk is one in a series of 35 Walk for Parkinson’s events taking place this year across the UK.

There is no minimum sponsorship required to take part, but the charity is hoping to raise over £315,000 from the 35 events, so suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50.

The entry fee is £10 for adults (£5 for under 16s). All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and a T-shirt to wear on the day.

All money raised will help Parkinson’s UK’s work to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and a cure.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the lookout for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route during the day.

To sign up to walk or volunteer visit: http://www.parkinsons.org.uk, call 0207 963 9367 or e-mail: fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk